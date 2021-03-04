Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Up 208.3% Over Last Week

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 104.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Waifu Token has a market cap of $3.96 million and $694,348.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 208.3% against the US dollar. One Waifu Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00475120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00074376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00079555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00084413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00489088 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,248,700 tokens. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

