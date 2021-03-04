Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WKCMF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $139.40 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.62.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

