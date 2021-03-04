W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.69.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,774. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.03. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

