W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.15 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

Shares of GWW opened at $387.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.70 and its 200-day moving average is $381.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

