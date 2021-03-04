W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

SPG traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $111.78. 56,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

