W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 356 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 726,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.