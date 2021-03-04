W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.17. 552,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,686,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

