W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.00.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
