W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.