W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.69. 216,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $15,016,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.