Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Truist

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $13.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 554,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. Vroom has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after buying an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after buying an additional 1,248,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,197,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

