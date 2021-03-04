Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 458,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,622. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

