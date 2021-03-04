Vonage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,474 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 530% compared to the average volume of 1,821 call options.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,000. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 193,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

