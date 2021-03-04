Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.99

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 203585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

