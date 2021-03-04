Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €183.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VOW3. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €185.75 ($218.53).

ETR VOW3 opened at €185.18 ($217.86) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €147.69. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €175.48 ($206.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

