Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 864,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 339,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,626,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

