Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Update

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,807,900 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 28th total of 4,303,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VDAHF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80. Vinda International has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Get Vinda International alerts:

About Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse and VIA brand names; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.