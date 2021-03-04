Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Update

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,807,900 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 28th total of 4,303,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:VDAHF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80. Vinda International has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
About Vinda International
