Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $81,000 in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,039 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

