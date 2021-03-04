Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $32,000 in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

