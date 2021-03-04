Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $464.88

Shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 464.88 ($6.07) and traded as high as GBX 541.50 ($7.07). Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 262,361 shares.

VSVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473.71 ($6.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 508.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 465.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) Company Profile (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

