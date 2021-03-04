Vesper (VSP) Price Reaches $28.00

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Vesper has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and $845,352.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $28.00 or 0.00058047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00473848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00083984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00487330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052199 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,586 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

