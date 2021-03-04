Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VERU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Veru from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of Veru stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.64 million, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Analysts expect that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.