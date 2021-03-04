Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Gap Up to $38.10

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.10 ($0.50), but opened at GBX 39.60 ($0.52). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 1,114,227 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.42 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.61.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

