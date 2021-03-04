Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 244,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,808,000 after acquiring an additional 96,378 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,594,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,618,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,686,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.31. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

