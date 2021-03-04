Verso (NYSE:VRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “
Shares of VRS opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $427.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.
About Verso
Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.
