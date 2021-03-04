Verso (NYSE:VRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Shares of VRS opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $427.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

