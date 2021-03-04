Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Mark W. Hahn Sells 26,728 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 177,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.
Read More: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.