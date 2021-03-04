Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Mark W. Hahn Sells 26,728 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 177,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 318.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,889 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 104.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,556 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,027,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 172.5% during the third quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.