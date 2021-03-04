Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.63 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

NYSE VRTV traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,877. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.03.

VRTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

