Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s current price.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $15,978,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $5,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

