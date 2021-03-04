Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.77-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $408-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.9 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.08.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.15. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.