Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $294.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $282.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.08.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $263.35 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.39 and a 200 day moving average of $281.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total transaction of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.