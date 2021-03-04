VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 6,925,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

