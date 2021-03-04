Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 5.4%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.14. 4,522,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,323,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $749.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

