Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.67 ($123.14).

VAR1 has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €121.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Varta has a 12-month low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 12-month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.48.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

