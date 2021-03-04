Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP David Bass Sells 58,750 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Bass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems shares are going to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $53,167,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Varonis Systems by 912.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

