Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,211,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $275.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

