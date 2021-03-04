Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 177.6% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the January 28th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $129,703,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after buying an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,077 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05.

