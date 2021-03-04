Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Raised by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $22,469,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $20,183,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $9,355,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,998,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

