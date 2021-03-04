Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $179.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $182.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.15.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

