Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after purchasing an additional 312,559 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,298,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,084,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,014. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average is $216.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

