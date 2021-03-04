Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Intrust Bank NA’s 4th Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 700,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,466. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

