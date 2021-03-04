Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) versus Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Critical Comparison

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1 4 1 0 2.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.89%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $166.45, suggesting a potential upside of 48.46%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $227.19 million 4.32 $115.55 million $2.11 8.48 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$83.95 million ($5.45) -20.57

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals 8.02% 4.56% 3.88% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.64% -43.21%

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its products under development include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder, smith-magenis syndrome, pediatric Non-24, and delayed sleep phase disorder; FanaptÂ® (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar disorder and a long acting injectable formulation program for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, gastroparesis, and motion sickness. The company's products under development also comprise VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; and a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation, as well as for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders, including cholera. It markets its products in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-Ã-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of NASH and hyperlipidemia. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

