Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,695 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

MVT opened at $14.76 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.