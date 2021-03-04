Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 40,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $387.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

