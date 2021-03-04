Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CL King increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,223.89 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

