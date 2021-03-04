Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 20,555 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of US Ecology worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,027,000 after purchasing an additional 454,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in US Ecology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 121.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $3,949,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $39.34 on Thursday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

