Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

