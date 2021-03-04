Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $18.80

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $20.43. Valhi shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $577.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valhi by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Valhi by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

