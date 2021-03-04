Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Valeo alerts:

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Valeo stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Valeo

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeo (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.