Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Issue $0.75 Variable Dividend

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Vale has increased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.