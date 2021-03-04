Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Issue $0.75 Variable Dividend

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.
Vale has increased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.
Vale stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.