Utrust (UTK) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $159.71 million and $8.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00783158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

