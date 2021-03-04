US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,712.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90,849 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 63,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

